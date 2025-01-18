Kenny Deori Basumatary discusses the making of his first Boro feature film 'Bibi Binanao'

Kenny Deori Basumatary’s Bibi Binanao, or The Three Sisters, was the opening film at the ninth Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival held in Guwahati recently. The movie, a drama narrated through the eyes of the youngest sister, Mizi, essayed by Pansy Brahma, takes the audience through the hurdles of life in Bodoland and how she bravely combats them, carving an identity for herself as she navigates through life.

Mizi is the embodiment of responsibility, rationale, and courage among her sisters, who range from being hot-headed to leaving things up to fate. She is a representation of women’s empowerment and a lesson in how one should empower themselves and seek opportunities for the same, instead of relying solely on fate. From solving the problems encountered by her sisters—including a life-threatening illness, an abusive husband, or restarting life after the loss of a husband— to upskilling herself in order to survive in society, creating a better future, and providing for her sisters and elderly parents, Mizi’s journey is commendable. What makes Bibi Binanao an interesting watch is the simplicity, yet care, with which the situations have been dealt with. Kenny’s addition of witty comedy serves as a comic relief between intense scenes, and the cinematography gets extra brownie points for capturing natural aesthetics of the landscapes and rural-scapes, making his first Boro feature film a wholesome watch with friends and family.

We caught up with Kenny for a candid chat after the screening of the movie, discussing the casting process, developing the characters, and more.

Excerpts: