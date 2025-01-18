Kenny Deori Basumatary discusses the making of his first Boro feature film 'Bibi Binanao'
Kenny Deori Basumatary’s Bibi Binanao, or The Three Sisters, was the opening film at the ninth Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival held in Guwahati recently. The movie, a drama narrated through the eyes of the youngest sister, Mizi, essayed by Pansy Brahma, takes the audience through the hurdles of life in Bodoland and how she bravely combats them, carving an identity for herself as she navigates through life.
Mizi is the embodiment of responsibility, rationale, and courage among her sisters, who range from being hot-headed to leaving things up to fate. She is a representation of women’s empowerment and a lesson in how one should empower themselves and seek opportunities for the same, instead of relying solely on fate. From solving the problems encountered by her sisters—including a life-threatening illness, an abusive husband, or restarting life after the loss of a husband— to upskilling herself in order to survive in society, creating a better future, and providing for her sisters and elderly parents, Mizi’s journey is commendable. What makes Bibi Binanao an interesting watch is the simplicity, yet care, with which the situations have been dealt with. Kenny’s addition of witty comedy serves as a comic relief between intense scenes, and the cinematography gets extra brownie points for capturing natural aesthetics of the landscapes and rural-scapes, making his first Boro feature film a wholesome watch with friends and family.
We caught up with Kenny for a candid chat after the screening of the movie, discussing the casting process, developing the characters, and more.
Excerpts:
What inspired you to tell the story of Mizi and her family?
Bibi Binanao draws from stories I’ve heard from my cousins. Growing up in urban areas, I only saw the fun side of rural life during vacations. It was later in life that I realised the immense resilience required to navigate through their challenges.
How did you shape the character of Mizi, and what does she symbolise?
Mizi’s character evolved naturally from the stories. She symbolises resilience—someone who doesn’t succumb to hardships but actively works to uplift herself and her loved ones.
Could you share insights into the casting of the three sisters?
I’ve known Pansy and Helina for years. I auditioned them for Mizi. Pansy’s look and performance felt apt for the youngest sister. Sangeena was initially cast as the second sister but was promoted to the eldest when the original actor backed out. Mithinga joined as the second sister, delivering a powerful performance. Each actor perfectly suited their roles.
How did you balance themes of hardship and resilience in the narrative?
The real-life stories provided that balance naturally. My aim was to ensure a happy ending for every character while staying grounded in realism. I’m not a fan of sad endings.
What role does the setting play in the story of sisterhood?
The rural setting deeply shapes the sisters’ dynamics. For instance, the relationships and stories would have been entirely different if one had been away in a boarding school.
How does Bibi Binanao contribute to the representation of women in Northeast cinema?
While I don’t feel qualified to make sweeping statements, I will say this: I grew up with a working mother and in a household free from patriarchal norms. I’ve carried that ethos into my female characters, ensuring they are not reduced to damsels in distress, waiting for a hero to save them.
What’s next for you?
I’m leaning towards horror, but the joy of hearing audience laugh in a theatre is always tempting.