Rashmika Mandanna's stunning first kook as Maharani Yesubai in 'Chhaava' exudes royalty

The much-awaited film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to release on February 14, 2025. The excitement around the historical drama has just escalated with the release of Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Maharani Yesubai.

In Chhaava, Rashmika Mandanna will portray the role of Maharani Yesubai, the revered queen and wife of the legendary Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. In the newly unveiled poster, Rashmika stuns in a red saree, complemented by golden jewelry, green bangles, and the iconic Maharashtra bindi. Her varied expressions, ranging from joy to sorrow to anger, add a layer of depth to her regal portrayal.

Taking to her Instagram account, Rashmika shared her excitement, captioning the post, "Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya. #ChhaavaTrailer Out Tomorrow! Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025."