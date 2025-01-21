Seven Bollywood rom-coms that stand the test of time

Romantic comedies have always been a favourite genre, mixing love stories with laughter and heartwarming moments. Slated for release on February 7, Loveyapa brings a refreshing perspective to the romantic comedy genre. With Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead, the film dives into the complexities of love in the digital age. It explores the nuances of modern relationships, where emotions often get tangled with technology. As Loveyapa gears up for its big-screen debut, it’s clear that the genre is far from fading. Whether you’re a die-hard romantic or just looking for a lighthearted watch, these iconic rom-coms and the upcoming Loveyapa are sure to leave you with a smile and maybe even a tear or two. So grab some popcorn and get ready to laugh, cry, and fall in love all over again.