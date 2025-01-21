Seven Bollywood rom-coms that stand the test of time

Romantic comedies have always been a favourite genre, mixing love stories with laughter and heartwarming moments. Slated for release on February 7, Loveyapa brings a refreshing perspective to the romantic comedy genre. With Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead, the film dives into the complexities of love in the digital age. It explores the nuances of modern relationships, where emotions often get tangled with technology. As Loveyapa gears up for its big-screen debut, it’s clear that the genre is far from fading. Whether you’re a die-hard romantic or just looking for a lighthearted watch, these iconic rom-coms and the upcoming Loveyapa are sure to leave you with a smile and maybe even a tear or two. So grab some popcorn and get ready to laugh, cry, and fall in love all over again.
This Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer brought a fresh perspective to the age-old question: Can men and women just be friends? With its witty dialogue, relatable characters, and engaging storytelling, Hum Tum offers a modern take on love and friendship. Its mix of humour and heartfelt moments makes it a timeless favourite.
Imtiaz Ali’s masterpiece starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor remains one of Bollywood’s most loved romantic comedies. Geet’s bubbly personality and Aditya’s reserved nature create an unforgettable dynamic, making this film a perfect blend of self-discovery and romance. From iconic dialogues to catchiest of music, Jab We Met has it all.
A film that defined millennial romance, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na follows the journey of Jai (Imran Khan) and Aditi (Genelia D’Souza), best friends who realise their love for each other. Set against the backdrop of college friendships and youthful adventures, this movie is a heartfelt celebration of love and friendship.
Starring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh, this movie tells the story of two wedding planners navigating professional challenges and personal chemistry. With its vibrant setting and realistic portrayal of modern relationships, Band Baaja Baaraat is a delightful mix of ambition, love, and drama.
Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel, 2 States captures the struggles of a culturally diverse couple, played by Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor. The movie’s humorous take on family dynamics and cross-cultural relationships strikes a chord with anyone who’s ever experienced the chaos of love and marriage.
This quirky rom-com features Sidharth Malhotra as Nikhil and Parineeti Chopra as Meeta, a troublemaker with a heart of gold. The film’s unusual storyline, involving a wedding and unexpected chemistry between the groom-to-be and his fiancée’s sister, makes it a standout in the genre.
Starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Fawad Khan, this modern-day fairytale revolves around Milli, a quirky physiotherapist, who falls for a reserved young prince engaged to someone else. The movie’s charming mix of humour, romance, and family dynamics makes it a delightful watch.