Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt on their love for cinema ahead of their film, Ei Raat Tomar Amaar's release

A

Aparna: I feel the market is very small and it’s our failure that we haven't been able to reach out and capture the Bengali diaspora which is huge. We haven’t been able to tap the right audience. Also, the directors get paid so little for making a film that they have to keep churning out many films in a year to run their hearth, which leads to a fall in quality. They don’t have the luxury to write a proper script, which is the backbone of a film, take a couple of months and come back to it to detect loose ends and tie them up. The due time to develop a good script is not given, forget the time to make the film itself.

Even the UK film industry faced the same problem and couldn’t compete with Hollywood, so they went into television and hardly made films. But both our television content and OTT series are so qualitatively low.