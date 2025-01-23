Spy-films in Bollywood you must watch

India’s espionage history has inspired several films based on real events, offering a gripping glimpse into the dangerous and complex world of intelligence work. These movies shed light on real-life spies who undertook perilous missions to protect the nation's interests, often operating in anonymity and risking their lives for the country.



One of the most notable stories is that of Ravindra Kaushik, often referred to as 'The Black Tiger' of Indian intelligence. His life inspired the Bollywood film Ek Tha Tiger. Kaushik was an undercover agent for RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) who infiltrated Pakistan in the 1970s. Posing as a Pakistani citizen, he joined the army and relayed critical information to India. His bravery and dedication made him one of RAW’s most celebrated agents, though his capture and subsequent imprisonment highlight the tremendous risks involved in espionage.



Another film, Raazi, was based on the true story of a young Indian woman who worked as a spy during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Though fictionalised, the story draws heavily from real events chronicled in Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat. Sehmat Khan (her real-life alias) married into a Pakistani military family to gather intelligence, providing India with crucial details that contributed to the war effort. Her story is one of extraordinary courage and sacrifice, shedding light on the moral dilemmas faced by spies.



Madras Cafe explores the covert operations surrounding the Sri Lankan civil war and the tragic assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The film depicts how intelligence agencies operated during the conflict, drawing from historical events and declassified information. While dramatised, it remains rooted in the real-life challenges faced by Indian intelligence during that volatile period.



Additionally, the story of Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor and a legendary intelligence officer, has inspired filmmakers. Known for his undercover operations in Pakistan, his work as a field agent is a testament to the critical role spies play in national security. Though his life has yet to be fully adapted into a film, elements of his career have influenced spy movies in India.



These films and the real-life events they depict underscore the bravery of Indian spies. Operating in secrecy, often in hostile territories, these individuals are unsung heroes whose sacrifices safeguard the nation, providing filmmakers with a wealth of inspiring stories to bring to light.