Navroze Contractor: A cinematic visionary’s legacy lives on

Navroze Contractor’s legacy is as diverse as his career was groundbreaking. A cinematographer, photographer, director, and passionate motorcyclist, he was not just a man of many talents, but also one whose work spoke volumes about his perspective on the world around him. If ever there was a man who embodied the intersection of art, life, and passion, it was Navroze.

Born in 1944, Navroze was a key figure in India’s parallel cinema movement, which redefined storytelling in Indian cinema. His work as a cinematographer spanned both feature and documentary films, and his body of work includes landmark films such as Duvidha and Devi Ahilya Bai, both emblematic of the new wave in Indian cinema. He also ventured into mainstream filmmaking with films like Lalach, showcasing his versatility in the Indian film industry.

Beyond his cinematographic brilliance, Navroze’s contributions as a documentarian were equally significant. Alongside his wife, filmmaker Deepa Dhanraj, he co-founded the feminist film collective Yugantar. Through this collective, he worked on powerful films addressing issues like domestic violence, workers' struggles, and caste-based oppression.

However, perhaps less known but equally crucial was Navroze’s deep passion for still photography. Trained in the arts, he began his career as a photographer, capturing the pulse of life in ways only a few could replicate. His photographs offered an intimate, raw, and often unseen perspective of the world.