Navroze Contractor: A cinematic visionary’s legacy lives on

Navroze Contractor’s legacy is as diverse as his career was groundbreaking. A cinematographer, photographer, director, and passionate motorcyclist, he was not just a man of many talents, but also one whose work spoke volumes about his perspective on the world around him. If ever there was a man who embodied the intersection of art, life, and passion, it was Navroze.
Born in 1944, Navroze was a key figure in India’s parallel cinema movement, which redefined storytelling in Indian cinema. His work as a cinematographer spanned both feature and documentary films, and his body of work includes landmark films such as Duvidha and Devi Ahilya Bai, both emblematic of the new wave in Indian cinema. He also ventured into mainstream filmmaking with films like Lalach, showcasing his versatility in the Indian film industry.
Beyond his cinematographic brilliance, Navroze’s contributions as a documentarian were equally significant. Alongside his wife, filmmaker Deepa Dhanraj, he co-founded the feminist film collective Yugantar. Through this collective, he worked on powerful films addressing issues like domestic violence, workers' struggles, and caste-based oppression.
However, perhaps less known but equally crucial was Navroze’s deep passion for still photography. Trained in the arts, he began his career as a photographer, capturing the pulse of life in ways only a few could replicate. His photographs offered an intimate, raw, and often unseen perspective of the world.
The exhibition Photography Strictly Prohibited pays tribute to Navroze's extensive career, featuring over 20,000 photographs shot over decades. Curator Sanjiv Shah, a close collaborator of Navroze, who worked with Navroze for many years, adds, "We tried to show through the exhibition how he saw the world, not just through his art but through his life and experiences."
Throughout his career, Navroze was not just a creator but also a mentor. “He had a way of connecting with people. Whether he was mentoring young photographers or collaborating on projects, his influence was felt by everyone around him,” says Sanjiv. This collaborative spirit is also reflected in the exhibition, which is as much about the friendships and partnerships Navroze forged as it is about his photography.
Navroze's connection with people was a key element of his photography. According to Sanjiv, "Whenever he took pictures of people, there was always a connection. Even if he didn’t know them, there was something in the way they looked at him. Their eyes were always prominent in his photos." Sanjiv believes that this connection with his subjects set Navroze’s work apart, giving it a unique depth that resonated with viewers. The exhibition, too, isn’t just about the man behind the camera. It’s also a reflection of the friendships and collaborations that defined his career.
In 2019, as Navroze was writing his autobiography, he titled it Photography Strictly Prohibited, a phrase often seen in places where photography is not allowed. Sanjiv explains, “This title reflected his unique relationship with photography. It was a nod to how, as a photographer, he would encounter these signs everywhere, yet he was constantly pushing against the boundaries.” The title also captures Navroze’s approach to art—always questioning, always pushing limits.
Even as the exhibition showcasing his work comes to an end, the book Photography Strictly Prohibited continues to carry his legacy forward. “The book will keep his creative journey alive,” says Sanjiv.
Navroze Contractor’s work is not just a legacy of frames and films; it’s a legacy of a life well-lived—a life where art, people, and passion converged to create something that continues to inspire.