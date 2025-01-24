‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ hit theatres today

Ahead of its release, the film had a special pre-release screening at the Maha Kumbh Mela, where over 200 school children watched and connected with the timeless story through its vibrant animation. Geek Pictures India, along with AA Films and Excel Entertainment, is distributing the movie in India. Fans can now book tickets to revisit this animated gem and introduce it to the next generation. Whether you’re diving into nostalgia or experiencing it for the first time, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is an experience you wouldn’t want to miss.