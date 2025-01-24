‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ hit theatres today

The much-loved Indo-Japanese anime film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama has made its theatrical debut on January 24, 2025. Fans of this iconic masterpiece can relive the legendary tale of Lord Ram on the big screen. Directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, this animated retelling of Valmiki's epic brings to life themes of relationships, duty, and the eternal battle between good and evil. Known for its breathtaking visuals and emotional depth, the film was a hit with 90s kids and continues to hold a special place in their hearts. Now remastered in 4K, it promises an even more immersive experience.
Ahead of its release, the film had a special pre-release screening at the Maha Kumbh Mela, where over 200 school children watched and connected with the timeless story through its vibrant animation. Geek Pictures India, along with AA Films and Excel Entertainment, is distributing the movie in India. Fans can now book tickets to revisit this animated gem and introduce it to the next generation. Whether you’re diving into nostalgia or experiencing it for the first time, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is an experience you wouldn’t want to miss.