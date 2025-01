Mainak Bhaumik’s thriller 'Bhaggyolokkhi', starring Ritwick Chakraborty and Solanki Roy in the lead roles along with ace actors Ratan Sarkhel, Loknath De, Subrat Datta, Debopriyo Mukherjee, and Judhajit Sarkar saw a glamourous premiere at a cityplex. Here are a few glimpses.