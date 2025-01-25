Ram Kamal Mukherjee and Rukmini Maitra on their film, 'Binodiini-Ekti Natir Upakhyan'

A

Rukmini: It was difficult and tedious, but extremely gratifying to live her life for five long years. It is an honour to celebrate a feminist icon from that day and age, who has paved the way for so many. The film, finally, releasing is a journey in itself. We often joked that the making of Binodiini could be a film of its own, given all that we went through.

Talking about the transformation process, tried to understand her psychological and emotional journey. Like Binodini, I, too, stepped into the industry at the age of 13. As a woman, I instantly related to her traumas. While we are more vocal about these issues today, they have always existed. To step into Binodini’s mindset and carry the weight of her experiences felt like a tremendous responsibility, but one I was honoured to take on.