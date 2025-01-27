Makers drop trailer for Yami and Pratik’s madcap rom-com ‘Dhoom Dhaam’

Makers have dropped the trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy Dhoom Dhaam, starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi. Directed by Rishab Seth, this madcap adventure promises a perfect blend of romance, humour and action. Produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, the film is set to release on February 14.

The story revolves around Koyal (Yami Gautam Dhar) and Veer (Pratik Gandhi), a newlywed couple whose arranged marriage spirals into chaos on their wedding night. What starts as a romantic evening quickly unravels into a night filled with mistaken identities, unexpected guests and mysterious goons. Adding to the intrigue is the recurring question: “Charlie kaun hai?”