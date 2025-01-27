Makers drop trailer for Yami and Pratik’s madcap rom-com ‘Dhoom Dhaam’

Makers have dropped the trailer for its upcoming romantic comedy Dhoom Dhaam, starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi. Directed by Rishab Seth, this madcap adventure promises a perfect blend of romance, humour and action. Produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, the film is set to release on February 14.
The story revolves around Koyal (Yami Gautam Dhar) and Veer (Pratik Gandhi), a newlywed couple whose arranged marriage spirals into chaos on their wedding night. What starts as a romantic evening quickly unravels into a night filled with mistaken identities, unexpected guests and mysterious goons. Adding to the intrigue is the recurring question: “Charlie kaun hai?”
Yami Gautam Dhar, returning to screens after a year, shares, “Koyal defies typical bride stereotypes. She’s relatable and fun, and I think audiences will connect with her instantly. Dhoom Dhaam is a wild ride, and I can’t wait for viewers to experience it.” Pratik Gandhi, playing the vulnerable yet hilarious Veer, adds, “Veer is a refreshing character. This story is unpredictable and filled with heartwarming moments and laugh-out-loud chaos. It’s the perfect Valentine’s Day watch.”
Director Rishab Seth describes the film as a celebration of love’s messy and chaotic nature. “Yami and Pratik bring effortless charm to their roles, making this unpredictable journey even more delightful,” he says. Packed with twists, humor and heart, Dhoom Dhaam redefines love as surviving life’s chaos together.