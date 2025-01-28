I’ve always looked beyond my class and milieu: Goutam Ghose

A

The film revolves around the connection between an Italian documentary maker Alexander (Marco Leonardi) who sets out on a journey to India to make a film on pilgrims and Lala (Aaryan Badkul), a small hawker boy who shares a heart-wrenching tale of how his village gets submerged into the river Narmada because of a reservoir project. Chitrangada Singh plays Rupa, an activist who helps Alexander in his journey.

Although the film is slated to be released in March, the idea came to my mind nearly two decades back after I read The Story Of Lala, a novel by an Italian producer friend Sergio Scapagnini. It deals with a poor village boy who moves to a big city to help his family. The postscript suggested the author met a boy on Juhu beach once who shared a story similar to the fiction. So I decided to have dual protagonists–first, the little boy, and the second, a European who would narrate the story.

While looking for a cinematic backdrop, I came across a book by Amritlal Vegad that beautifully captured the nature of the Narmada River and his experience along the banks. By joining the connecting dots, I explored three elements, the displacement of pilgrims’ paths, the environmental displacement as many beautiful places go under reservoirs, and the human cost of development.