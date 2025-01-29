Jonas Brothers set to star in an upcoming Disney Christmas movie

The Jonas Brothers are stepping off the concert stage and onto the big screen once again. The trio is teaming up with Disney for a festive Christmas comedy, slated for a 2025 holiday release.

Tentatively titled Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie, the film follows Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas as they navigate a series of escalating challenges while racing from London to New York in time to celebrate Christmas with their families, stated reports.

Oscar-winning director Jessica Yu will helm the project. The screenplay comes from writer-producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. The Jonas Brothers will also serve as producers alongside Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman, and Scott Morgan. Grammy-nominated Justin Tranter has been brought on board as executive music producer and will create original songs for the film.