Makers drop the trailer for Avinash Tiwary and Boman Irani starrer ‘The Mehta Boys’

The much-anticipated trailer of ‘The Mehta Boys’ is finally here, offering a glimpse into an emotionally charged father-son relationship. Featuring Avinash Tiwary and Boman Irani in lead roles, the film follows two estranged family members forced to spend 48 hours together, confronting their unresolved differences.
Avinash Tiwary delivers a striking performance, effortlessly portraying the emotions of a son struggling to connect with his father. Meanwhile, Boman Irani, known for his impeccable acting, steps into the director’s chair for the first time while also playing the role of the father. The film explores generational gaps, emotional barriers, and the difficulties of opening up to loved ones.
The 2-minute 26-second trailer teases intense conversations, moments of vulnerability, and a compelling emotional arc. Shreya Chaudhary also plays a significant role, adding another layer to the narrative. With a screenplay penned by Oscar-winning writer Alex Dinelaris Jr., the film promises a nuanced take on family dynamics. Produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar, ‘The Mehta Boys’ has already gained international recognition at festivals like IFFSA Toronto and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The film is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 7. With an emotionally gripping story and stellar performances, ‘The Mehta Boys’ is shaping up to be a must-watch drama.