Makers drop the trailer for Avinash Tiwary and Boman Irani starrer ‘The Mehta Boys’

The 2-minute 26-second trailer teases intense conversations, moments of vulnerability, and a compelling emotional arc. Shreya Chaudhary also plays a significant role, adding another layer to the narrative. With a screenplay penned by Oscar-winning writer Alex Dinelaris Jr., the film promises a nuanced take on family dynamics. Produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar, ‘The Mehta Boys’ has already gained international recognition at festivals like IFFSA Toronto and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The film is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 7. With an emotionally gripping story and stellar performances, ‘The Mehta Boys’ is shaping up to be a must-watch drama.