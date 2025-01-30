Akshay Kumar celebrates Priyadarshan’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute

Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to wish his long-time mentor, director Priyadarshan, on his birthday, showering him with praise and admiration.
In an Instagram post, Akshay described the veteran filmmaker as the "master of turning chaos into cinematic masterpieces."
The post featured a cheerful photo of Akshay and Priyadarshan sharing a laugh, accompanied by a playful caption. The Hera Pheri actor wrote, “Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts… both real and unpaid extras?"
Akshay went on to reflect on their many collaborations, which were often filled with laughter, creativity, and, as he humorously noted, “a bit of chaos.”
He continued, “Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!”
The actor’s heartfelt message highlighted the strong bond between him and the director, who have worked together on several iconic films, including Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, De Dana Dan, Bhagam Bhag, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and more. Akshay has often credited Priyadarshan for playing a pivotal role in shaping his career and providing invaluable guidance over the years.
The duo is set to reunite for their upcoming horror-comedy, Bhoot Bangla. Akshay shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the film, where they’re seen laughing together, hinting at the fun atmosphere on set.