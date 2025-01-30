Akshay Kumar celebrates Priyadarshan’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute

Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to wish his long-time mentor, director Priyadarshan, on his birthday, showering him with praise and admiration.

In an Instagram post, Akshay described the veteran filmmaker as the "master of turning chaos into cinematic masterpieces."

The post featured a cheerful photo of Akshay and Priyadarshan sharing a laugh, accompanied by a playful caption. The Hera Pheri actor wrote, “Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts… both real and unpaid extras?"