We chat with Taira Malaney about her feature-documentary 'Turtle Walker'

I found out about Satish’s story when I was living in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Soon after I moved back to Mumbai and decided to pursue a career in filmmaking that explore the relationship between people and wildlife. After making two shorts, I came across an article about Satish and his experiences in sea turtle research and conservation. That was really fascinating to me because it had all the ingredients of a character driven adventure story that one can relate to.