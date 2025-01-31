Mohanlal unveils trailer for Mammootty’s ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha’ re-release

The trailer for the much-anticipated re-release of Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, a timeless classic in Malayalam cinema, was launched at the AMMA office. The event was graced by Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Suresh Gopi, who jointly unveiled the trailer. The occasion also saw the attendance of actors Vineeth Kumar, Jomol, and Ramu, along with the children of the late producer P.V. Gangadharan, Shenuga Jayathilak and Sherga Sandeep.

Sherga Sandeep shared an emotional message, “36 years ago, our father released this film. Sadly, he passed away last year and couldn't fulfill his dream of re-releasing it in 4K. As a tribute to him, my sisters and I decided to make this dream a reality. Together with M.T. Vasudevan Nair sir, we worked to bring the film back for today’s audience—without relying on special effects or VFX.”

She also expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Suresh Gopi during the re-release process: “Mammootty sir has been incredibly supportive throughout, and the trailer launch received immense support from Mammootty sir, Mohanlal sir, and Suresh Gopi sir, which we deeply appreciate.”

Originally released in 1989, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha became an instant hit and is still revered as a landmark film in Malayalam cinema. Starring Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Madhavi, Balan K. Nair, and Captain Raju, the film was widely celebrated for its stellar performances and remarkable craftsmanship. Cinematography was by K. Ramachandra Babu, with music composed by Bombay Ravi and editing by M.S. Mani.