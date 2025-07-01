Dhanush wraps shooting for 'Tere Ishq Mein' from Aanand L Rai

Tamil cinema star Dhanush has completed shooting for his upcoming film “Tere Ishq Mein”.
The actor announced the news on his Instagram handle on Monday. Sharing the post he wrote, “And it’s a wrap #tereishqmein”.
Also starring Kriti Sanon, known for films such as “Mimi” and “Luka Chuppi”, "Tere Ishq Mein" is directed by Aanand L Rai.
Sanon will essay the role of Mukti in the film. Dhanush plays Shankar.
“Tere Ishk Mein” marks the third collaboration between Dhanush and director Rai after 2013’s “Raanjhanaa” and “Atrangi Re” (2021). The upcoming movie is slated to be released in theatres worldwide on November 28.
Written by Himanshu Sharma, the music for the film is composed by A R Rahman with the lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Produced by Rai alongside Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, "Tere ishq Mein" will release in Hindi and Tamil languages Sanon was last seen in “Do Patti” (2024), which marked her debut as a producer. She co-starred with Kajol in the film.
Dhanush’s latest work is "Kuberaa". Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the crime thriller film released on June 20, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna.