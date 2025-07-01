Dhanush wraps shooting for 'Tere Ishq Mein' from Aanand L Rai

Tamil cinema star Dhanush has completed shooting for his upcoming film “Tere Ishq Mein”.

The actor announced the news on his Instagram handle on Monday. Sharing the post he wrote, “And it’s a wrap #tereishqmein”.

When is Aanand L Rai's 'Tere Ishk Mein' featuring Dhanush and Kriti releasing?

Also starring Kriti Sanon, known for films such as “Mimi” and “Luka Chuppi”, "Tere Ishq Mein" is directed by Aanand L Rai.

Sanon will essay the role of Mukti in the film. Dhanush plays Shankar.