Jurassic World Rebirth review: The film puts a wobbly franchise back on track with superb installment

If you’ve lately been feeling that the “Jurassic Park” franchise has jumped an even more ancient creature — the shark — hold off any thoughts of extinction. Judging from the latest entry, there’s still life in this old dino series.
“Jurassic World Rebirth” captures the awe and majesty of the overgrown lizards that’s been lacking for so many of the movies, which became just an endless cat-and-mouse in the dark between scared humans against T-Rexes or raptors. “Jurassic World Rebirth” lets in the daylight.
Credit goes to screenwriter David Koepp, who penned the original “Jurassic Park,” and director Gareth Edwards, who knows a thing or two about giant reptiles as director of 2014’s “Godzilla.” Together with director of photographer John Mathieson, they’ve returned the franchise to its winning roots.
“Jurassic World Rebirth” has nods to the past even as it cuts a new future with new characters. It’s a sort of heist movie with monsters that’s set on the original decaying island research facility for the original, abandoned Jurassic Park.
Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali — both very unshowy and suggesting a sort of sibling chemistry — play security and extraction specialists — OK, mercenaries — hired to get what everyone wants from dinosaurs in these movies: DNA. In return, there’s $10 million.
The movie is set five years after “Jurassic World Dominion” and some three decades after dinosaurs were reanimated. They’ve lost their public fascination — a subtle nod perhaps to the films in the franchise — and have struggled with the climate, gathering at the equator.
The Big Pharma company ParkerGenix has come up with a blockbuster idea: Take DNA from three colossal Cretaceous-period creatures — the flying Quetzalcoatlus, the aquatic Mosasaurus and the land-based Titanosaurus — to cure cardiac disease. Wait, how does that work? Don’t ask us, something about hemoglobin.