Crunchyroll's lazy AI subtitles on its new anime draw fan outrage

The episodes had major issues on the punctuations and clearly the translations were nonsensical. Many viewers had suspected the use of AI at that time but now with the new series it is just crystal clear! Had the results been acceptable, the company might have avoided backlash but the quality was as poor as anyone can expect.

Taking the new series Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show into play, viewers have pointed out the give away point for the use of AI. According to an article, around the 19:12 mark, the show's German subtitles include a glaring error, “ChatGPT said” awkwardly inserted into the dialogue showing a clear sign of sloppy AI use. Funnily enough this was shown in one of the pivotal scenes of the episode.

Frustrated by the poor quality, many fans took to social media claiming they had to rely on torrent downloads just to get accurate subtitles. Yes, they were that bad! Crunchyroll’s President, while accepting his testing with AI for subtitling, had also stated that this was a move done to reduce piracy. Well, the sheer irony of it all!