The mom-instinct: Rituparna Sengupta on motherhood and her film Madam Sengupta

The whole process of making films to getting it released at the theatres is a long and difficult process. But if you have your whole mind into it, then we would be able to fight the challenges. You have to be focussed and identify first what the problem is all about, and then try to solve it together. There are a lot of technical troubles going on in the industry, and if we want to grow together, and the industry as a whole, we need to sit together, discuss and solve those problems.

A lot of mutual confrontations are going on which are healthy for the industry, and which need to be solved as soon as possible, for the greater good. Making films is a teamwork, and if everyone puts their best foot forward, it will help us grow.