The mom-instinct: Rituparna Sengupta on motherhood and her film Madam Sengupta
She’s Madam Sengupta for sure, not just in reel but in real life too! A doting, yet fierce mother, Rituparna Sengupta, has often been guilty of not being able to give her children enough time due to her work commitments, especially when they are living continents apart. She plays a mother in Sayantan Ghosal’s film, Madam Sengupta, where she is looking to find out her daughter’s killer. Excerpts:
What made you choose this film?
Many reasons actually. Firstly, I have never played a detective. Though she is not a detective per se, it’s also a mother’s story. The story moves from one place to the other, I loved the transition and it has a gripping tale. If I have to be specific, I play a cartoonist in the film, which I have never played before. And of course, it’s a mother’s story and there is this turbulence that goes on with her when she comes to know that her daughter has been killed. How my character develops an investigative mind is very interesting to find. And probably the biggest reason to say yes to the project would be working with Rahul Bose—this film would see us sharing the screen space 19 years after Anuranan.
In recent times, we have seen a number of films on the fierce protectiveness of mothers. How fierce can motherhood actually be?
Mothers are the most sensitive humans. They will understand everything first, whatever the child may go through…happiness, sadness, angst, anxiety, anything, because that’s the kind of bond they have with their child. Mothers become very protective of whatever their child does, and all mothers want their children to do good in life, and that pressure becomes a little too claustrophobic at times. The motherly instinct also makes them inquisitive if they get a hunch that their kids are going through troubled times.
Are all these things applicable to you?
To some extent, yes. Though I am not overly possessive, the concerns make me a little too unsettled at times, especially since we often stay thousands of kilometres away. My children are self-sufficient that way, but a mother’s concerns will always remain that way.
You are a working mom. Like many other working moms, do you also feel guilty of not staying with them 24/7?
That guilt will always be there. You will always feel that you are not doing enough for your kids. I don’t feel less as a mother, since I am a hands-on mum, but at the same time, there are times when I wish I really was there with my kids, but unfortunately couldn’t. See, I have also worked very hard to build my career, so I cannot neglect that, but I also want to become the best mother. So balancing it becomes a little difficult at times.
In recent times, we are seeing a lot of films facing troubles in releasing, with producers withdrawing their support, cast getting changed and so on. Since you are also a producer, what is your take on that so that Bengali films have a smoother release?
The whole process of making films to getting it released at the theatres is a long and difficult process. But if you have your whole mind into it, then we would be able to fight the challenges. You have to be focussed and identify first what the problem is all about, and then try to solve it together. There are a lot of technical troubles going on in the industry, and if we want to grow together, and the industry as a whole, we need to sit together, discuss and solve those problems.
A lot of mutual confrontations are going on which are healthy for the industry, and which need to be solved as soon as possible, for the greater good. Making films is a teamwork, and if everyone puts their best foot forward, it will help us grow.
Why did you choose to produce films? Was it your way to give back to the industry?
It was always like that. I think I produced my first film in 2009, and since then there was just one thing in my mind that the industry has given me so much, I really had to give it back. I joined the industry without any backup, yet the makers have always helped me, pushed me, given me great roles and appreciated me. Then I thought, why not produce movies. I cannot be a big producer but I can do something in my own little capacity. When a newbie director’s script or an actor comes to me to showcase their work, and if I can create an opportunity, then why not. Once that is created, not just the director or actor is benefitted, but a pool of other people gets benefited too.
Since you didn’t have a backing from the industry, did you face the brunt of not being a nepo kid?
Honestly, even if you are a nepo-kid, you will get a couple of opportunities initially. What happens next? If you aren’t talented enough, or if you don’t have that zeal in you, no matter whoever backs you, your career will come with an expiry date. But I don’t feel threatened, I have always cherished a life, which was not under the influence of anyone, or not being under the shadow of anyone. I come from a family where academics were highly appreciated. My father used to work for a pharmaceutical company, my mother was a homemaker but had a fantastic acumen in a lot of things. I came into the industry accidently, and nothing was given to me on a platter to pick and choose. So, probably it was my destiny that I got my first break, and after that, the ball kept rolling. Then when the break happened, I thought ‘okay, probably I am meant for this profession’, and started honing my skills in all aspects that are required in this industry.
I feel I have always been an instinctive actor, a great observer, and it was my grit that helped me wade through.
So, was it nepotism that we didn’t see you much in Bollywood? Or the infamous casting couch?
Not really, after doing a few films, there was a lull, and honestly, I didn’t want to stay and push myself in Mumbai, since there were a lot of great films happening in Bengal, which were getting recognised not just nationally, but globally. And the growth of regional cinema in recent times helped me realise that Indian cinema is not just about Bollywood. We have a lot more to talk about in regional films. Presently, we are creating a lot of powerful content, which is very close to reality, and honestly, I want to be a part of this good content.
But yes, Bollywood has its own dynamics. Had I been spending more time in Mumbai, probably there would have been more projects in my kitty, but I already had more commitments here, both personal and professional, and I couldn’t give up on everything for my career. Right now, I am waiting for a few more Hindi releases this year…Nitin Vaidya’s Kaal Trighori, a love story called Salt, and I have also signed for a Hansal Mehta web show, in which I have a special appearance. I am reading a few more scripts, so let’s see how it goes. I have no regrets. Whatever work I have done or I have been doing in terms of my career has always been very well accepted. There is a lot more to explore and I think the best is yet to come.
What other projects are you working on currently?