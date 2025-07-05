Salman Khan announces his next film ‘Battle Of Galwan’

According to the clip, the film is based on one of India’s most brutal battles fought without a single bullet being fired. It was fought over 15,000 feet above sea level, this battle stands as a testament to India’s indomitable spirit. Other details about the movie are still under the wraps.

Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in the Galwan valley clashes in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflicts between India and China in decades.