Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ sparks controversy over alleged distortion of Bahujan folk hero

Just weeks ahead of its release on July 24, Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming historical action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM) has landed in controversy, drawing sharp criticism from members of the Bahujan community, particularly the Mudiraj community, for allegedly distorting the legacy of a revered folk figure.

This is Pawan Kalyan’s first on-screen appearance since he became the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh

Produced by Mega Surya Productions, HHVM features Kalyan as a vigilante outlaw named Veera Mallu. He is a character that the Mudiraj community claims closely resembles Panduga Sayanna, a 19th-century folk hero known as the “Robin Hood of Telangana.”

At a press conference held at the Hyderabad Press Club, Mudiraj leaders alleged that the film presents a fictional and misleading version of Sayanna’s legacy.

According to the protesters, the narrative of HHVM distorts historical facts by inserting commercially driven and unrelated elements, thereby undermining the identity, history, and sentiments of the Bahujan people.