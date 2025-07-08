Vincy Aloshious admits that she no longer has problems with her co-actor Shine Tom Chacko

Vincy on the other hand directly said "no" and then went on to explain why she had raised the issue back then.

She said that Chacko was the first person or actor she had told that she wants to become an artiste and his rise in the profession has influenced her too in her career.

So when she decided to do the film with him, she had this feeling "that I am working and sharing a space with someone I admired".

"So that experience (of alleged drug use on set), which may not have been deliberate, from such a person, was unexpected," she said, in response to which Shine said, "I too did not expect it. If you were hurt, then I am sorry." Vincy said that now she has "more respect" for him in view of the "change in him" as he "admitted" what he had done.

She had in April lodged a complaint with the Film Chamber alleging "inappropriate behaviour" by Chacko under the influence of drugs on the sets of the film.

She had also approached the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) regarding the misconduct on the set of the film Soothravakyam, but did not lodge a police complaint.

Just after Vincy's allegations, Shine was arrested and then released on bail in a drugs case after he allegedly fled from a hotel here when a District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team carried out a raid there.

The actor has been booked under section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 27 (drug consumption) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, in connection with that incident.

Subsequently, on June 6, while on his way to Bengaluru with family, Shine's vehicle met with an accident in which his father died and the actor's left arm suffered a fracture. The actor was not driving the car.