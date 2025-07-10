Baahubali: The Beginning returns to cinemas this October for 10th anniversary celebration

From Prabhas and Rana Daggubati to Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Ramya Krishnan, the cast delivered performances that turned them into household names. The film’s memorable characters, rousing soundtrack, and stunning production design raised the bar for Indian filmmaking — not just regionally, but nationwide.

Back in 2015, Baahubali broke multiple records and earned National Awards for Best Feature Film and Best Special Effects. Its Hindi dubbed version still holds the title for the highest-grossing dubbed Hindi film of all time, while its Telugu version remains one of the industry’s all-time top earners.

As the countdown to October begins, fans are gearing up to return to the land of Mahishmati — not just for the visuals or the VFX, but to relive the magic of a film that changed the game. With the re-release, Baahubali: The Beginning proves once again that legends never fade — they only grow stronger with time.