Baahubali: The Beginning returns to cinemas this October for 10th anniversary celebration

It’s been a decade since Baahubali: The Beginning hit Indian theatres and redefined what a homegrown epic could look like. Released in 2015, the film became more than just a box office hit — it turned into a national obsession. Now, the epic saga is returning to cinemas on October 31, 2025, marking its 10th anniversary with a worldwide re-release.
Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the film told the story of two warring brothers, a lost heir, and a mythical kingdom called Mahishmati — all brought to life with larger-than-life storytelling, powerful visuals, and one of the most iconic cliffhangers in Indian film history. The anniversary edition will not just be a nostalgic trip for long-time fans, but a chance for a whole new generation to experience Baahubali on the silver screen. The re-release is expected to include a combined cut of both parts, making it a full-circle event for audiences across the globe.
From Prabhas and Rana Daggubati to Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Ramya Krishnan, the cast delivered performances that turned them into household names. The film’s memorable characters, rousing soundtrack, and stunning production design raised the bar for Indian filmmaking — not just regionally, but nationwide.
Back in 2015, Baahubali broke multiple records and earned National Awards for Best Feature Film and Best Special Effects. Its Hindi dubbed version still holds the title for the highest-grossing dubbed Hindi film of all time, while its Telugu version remains one of the industry’s all-time top earners.
As the countdown to October begins, fans are gearing up to return to the land of Mahishmati — not just for the visuals or the VFX, but to relive the magic of a film that changed the game. With the re-release, Baahubali: The Beginning proves once again that legends never fade — they only grow stronger with time.
