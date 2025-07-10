Kush Jotwani on his debut with Metro...In Dino, shares how Anurag Basu gave him complete liberty to be fluid with his scenes

Talking about how Anurag Basu supported him through the film, he said, "Shoulder shrugging was a character trait given to me by Basu Sir, as to why Anand is so carefree regarding everything. He told me how this trait is extremely essential for Anand and for building up the storyline. It takes a short while to condition yourself into the world and once I got the hang of it, it was smooth. Sir supported me and gave me the liberty to be fluid with my acting, and that made me feel more comfortable as coming from Basu Sir meant a lot to me."

He further added, "One day I had reached the set early and sat down with Taani Ma’am and Basu Sir. We were talking about my Amazon shows and he congratulated me. These little moments mean the world. He also appreciated the way I was blending into the character, and that I had finally got the hang of Anand."

Kush shared his experience for his first ever film shot by responding, "The first scene that I shot for Metro...In Dino was the Ishq Ya Tharak song and it was going to change everything for me. I was in my vanity van and I knew that I needed to prepare. At that moment, you are anxious, you are tense as you are about to be sitting with the finest actors. Never experienced something like this so it’s a but natural feeling. Though everyone is here to do their job dedicatedly and soulfully, at the end of the day we are all humans. Those moments before action and after cut were so comforting. Conversations, discussions, it was all in good light."