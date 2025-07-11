Asia: Sir David Attenborough’s epic new wildlife series premieres in India on July 18

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Asia is a landmark wildlife series set to premiere in India on July 18, streaming on BBC Player via Tata Play Binge and on Prime Video India with ads. Nearly four years in the making, the series is a sweeping exploration of the planet’s largest and most diverse continent, showcasing everything from the towering peaks of the Himalayas to the teeming coral reefs of the Indian Ocean.

Sir David Attenborough explores the wild heart of a continent in new series Asia

This marks the first time the continent of Asia has been the sole focus of a major natural history production. Across seven hour-long episodes, the series journeys through extraordinary landscapes and reveals remarkable, often unseen, animal behaviour. Viewers will encounter elusive red pandas in bamboo forests, witness wolves hunting antelope on the Tibetan Plateau, and see rhinos engage in a peculiar courtship ritual in Nepal. In Sri Lanka, elephants have learned to stop highway buses in search of snacks, while in the Pacific, sea snakes and fish hunt side by side in a rare display of cooperation.

India features prominently throughout the series, with striking depictions of its varied terrain and the story of elephants adapted to life among high-altitude tea plantations. Filming also took place in locations such as Lake Baikal in Russia, the Lut Desert in Iran, Borneo’s jungles, and cities including Tokyo, Bangkok, Singapore, Hanoi, Taipei, and Bhopal.

Beyond showcasing the continent’s natural beauty, the series also highlights the growing conservation challenges across Asia and the work of local heroes who are driving change. In the final episode, the focus shifts to urban Singapore, where a dedicated wildlife rescue team works around the clock to save endangered Sunda pangolins.

Accompanying the stunning visuals is an emotionally resonant soundtrack featuring an original piece by award-winning composers Jacob Shea and Laurentia Editha from Bleeding Fingers Music. The trailer includes vocals from K-pop sensations DK and SEUNGKWAN of SEVENTEEN, adding a contemporary edge to the cinematic score.

Produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit in collaboration with partners in the US, France, and Germany, Asia invites audiences to experience the awe-inspiring wonders of a continent like never before.

