Did director Guy Ritchie just exit Road House 2?

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie, best known for Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, The Gentlemen and Aladdin, is no longer directing Amazon MGM Studios' Road House 2. According to the entertainment news outlet, Guy Ritchie has exited the upcoming project, and the search for a new director is underway.

What made Guy Ritchie leave the show

Road House 2 is a sequel to the Road House reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role, which released in 2024. It was a remake of 1989 Patrick Swayze-starrer film. The action thriller was directed by Doug Liman, known for blockbusters such as The Bourne Identity, Mr and Mrs Smith and Edge of Tomorrow.

It went on to receive a positive response from the audience and also starred Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage and Arturo Castro. Following, the sequel to the project was announced in May 2024.

Road House 2 will have Gyllenhaal reprising his role of an ex-UFC fighter, Dalton, from the previous film. Former wrestler and actor Dave Bautista has also boarded the film. The shooting is expected to begin in the fall.

The upcoming project is produced by Charles Roven and Alex Gartner under the production banner Atlas Entertainment and Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories Productions.

It’s not yet clear though why Guy Ritchie has parted ways with the Amazon MGM project. The film is set to begin production this September.

Will Beall, known for projects like Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is writing the script for Road House 2. Plot details still remain under wraps.