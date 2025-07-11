What is K-pop Demon Hunters and why is this anime topping the charts

The movie is a 2025 American anime fantasy film which is streamed on Netflix. In a dazzling blend of music, fantasy, and action, this film follows the lives of a world-renowned K-pop girl group who are global superstars by day and secret demon hunters by night. On stage, they captivate millions with their electrifying performances, flawless visuals, and infectious songs. But offstage, they lead a double life, using ancient powers and combat skills to battle dark forces threatening humanity.

Why is it topping the charts?

The movie features a blend of soothing and electrifying music that has truly melted the audience’s hearts. With original songs inspired by real-world K-pop tracks, the soundtrack stands out as one of the key reasons behind its chart-topping success.

Since the film debuted on June 20, it has been streamed by 33 million people that Netflix reported, helping it rank among the platform’s top 10 movies in the 93 countries that are tracked.

Demon Hunters is not just slaying on screen it's dominating the music charts too. The film had a banner week on the Billboard rankings, with seven songs from its soundtrack currently charting on the Billboard Hot 100.

Reports reveal that K-pop Demon Hunters has earned the title of the highest-charting soundtrack of the year, and also marking the largest streaming week for a soundtrack in the past two years.