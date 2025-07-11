What is K-pop Demon Hunters and why is this anime topping the charts

A whole new K-pop movie, has hit the theatres recently and fans across the nation are hyping over it. So, are K-pop singers really that popular? Well, the ones who aren’t going head over heels for this movie, are in for a good treat to know about them.
For those unfamiliar with the global icons, here’s a quick crash course: K-pop refers to Korean pop artists who are part of various bands and music groups. These idols are celebrated worldwide for their high-energy performances, catchy tunes, and vibrant style. Characterized by a dynamic blend of pop, hip-hop, R&B, and EDM, K-pop stands out for its meticulously produced music and the polished, visually striking performances of its artists.
Creators have found a way to give the fans a touch of anime to their favourite K-pop idols. So, then came the recently released film K-pop Demon Hunters and is already skyrocketing with its numbers.
The movie is a 2025 American anime fantasy film which is streamed on Netflix. In a dazzling blend of music, fantasy, and action, this film follows the lives of a world-renowned K-pop girl group who are global superstars by day and secret demon hunters by night. On stage, they captivate millions with their electrifying performances, flawless visuals, and infectious songs. But offstage, they lead a double life, using ancient powers and combat skills to battle dark forces threatening humanity.
The movie features a blend of soothing and electrifying music that has truly melted the audience’s hearts. With original songs inspired by real-world K-pop tracks, the soundtrack stands out as one of the key reasons behind its chart-topping success.
Since the film debuted on June 20, it has been streamed by 33 million people that Netflix reported, helping it rank among the platform’s top 10 movies in the 93 countries that are tracked.
Demon Hunters is not just slaying on screen it's dominating the music charts too. The film had a banner week on the Billboard rankings, with seven songs from its soundtrack currently charting on the Billboard Hot 100.
Reports reveal that K-pop Demon Hunters has earned the title of the highest-charting soundtrack of the year, and also marking the largest streaming week for a soundtrack in the past two years.