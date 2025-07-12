Tom Holland says how working on Christopher Nolan's directorial, The Odyssey, is a job of a lifetime

Hollywood star Tom Holland says his upcoming film The Odyssey from the Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan is a project unlike anything seen before. Holland features in the film alongside the star-studded cast comprising Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron. The film is slated to hit the big screen on July 17, 2026.

What Tom Holland had to say about The Odyssey?

Asked about his experience of working on the film, the 29-year-old actor said it has been "the job of a lifetime" for him. "It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt. The best experience I've had on a film set," the Spiderman actor told in an interview.

"Incredible. It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we've ever seen," he added.

Holland portrays the role of Telemachus, Odysseus' son, in the film. The project is an adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem Odyssey by Homer.

Homer's Odyssey follows Odysseus, who spends years travelling back home from the Trojan War while battling mythical creatures and faces the wrath of the gods in his journey.

Nolan's upcoming project is not the first adaptation of the epic. It has previously been adapted in the 1954 movie Ulysses. Directed by Mario Camerini, the film starred Kirk Douglas.

Coen Brothers' 2000 directorial O Brother, Where Art Thou? was also based on Odyssey.

Holland also stars in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to release in theatres on July 31, 2026.