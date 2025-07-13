Raveena Tandon celebrates 24 years of 'Aks', calls it a 'magnificent film'

Raveena Tandon shared throwback pictures from her film "Aks" as it completed 24 years from its release.
Tandon posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle on Sunday and called "Aks" a magnificent film. "24 years of this magnificent film," the 52-year-old actor wrote in the post.
The supernatural action thriller was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and released in theatres on July 13, 2001.
The film, which is now remembered for its experimental style, didn't have a good run at the box office during its initial release but earned the status of a cult classic over the years. It also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee.
"Aks" revolved around a police officer, Manu Verma (Bachchan), who investigates the assassination of the Indian Defense Minister and uncovers a conspiracy involving a terrorist named Raghavan (Bajpayee).
But the scenario takes a different turn when Raghavan's spirit enters Manu's body, making him perform the acts he wished to do. Tandon essayed the role of Neeta.
Actors Nandita Das, K K Raina and Tanvi Azmi rounded off the cast of the film.
Tandon's latest work is "Inn Galiyon Mein" from Avinash Das. It also features Avantika Dasani, Vivaan Shah and Suniel Shetty.