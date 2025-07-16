Why Aap Jaisa Koi gets the Bengali woman so wrong

Let’s not lie—Aap Jaisa Koi is ridiculously easy on the eyes. But when a film is this obsessed with its own aesthetic, you start to wonder what it’s trying to distract you from. And in this case, what it’s hiding—behind dreamy shots of trams, peeling walls, and obsolete Ambassadors—is Bollywood’s very old, very persistent habit of turning Bengali women into a shortcut for modernity.

The Bengali woman—a plot device in Aap Jaisa Koi

In Vivek Soni’s new romantic drama, Fatima Sana Shaikh plays Madhu Bose, a French teacher from Kolkata with all the expected accoutrements. She’s liberal, assertive, emotionally articulate, and of course—Bengali. The man she’s paired with? Shrirenu Tripathi (R. Madhavan), a 42-year-old Sanskrit professor from Jamshedpur who treats emotional intimacy like Sanskrit verse—formal, distant, and best kept in books. Predictably, she’s tasked with rescuing him. From his worldview, his loneliness, and—let’s be honest—himself. And that’s where the fatigue sets in.