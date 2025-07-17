Adoor Gopalakrishnan begins work on 13th film at 84, says ‘it will happen soon’

Renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, a towering figure in Indian cinema, is currently completing work on what will be his 13th feature film. At 84, Adoor continues to defy age with his relentless passion for storytelling and cinema.

At 84, Adoor Gopalakrishnan prepares a comeback with his 13th feature film

The veteran director shared the update with Kerala’s Minister for Films and Culture, Saji Cherian, who recently visited Adoor at his elegant residence to invite him to a government event.

Minister Cherian expressed admiration for the filmmaker’s vitality and commitment. “I was amazed by the energy he has at 84. He’s a voracious reader too. I asked him if he could start the film during my term as Minister, and he said, ‘Definitely, it will happen soon,’” the minister recalled.

He also revealed a bit of their conversation about the film's concept.

“I asked him whether the new film would have similarities to his 1982 classic Elippathayam, which won a National Award. Adoor responded that while times have changed, the core themes remain relevant,” he said.

Adoor Gopalakrishnan's illustrious film career began in 1972 with his debut Swayamvaram, which won two National Awards. Over the last 53 years, his films have premiered at top international festivals including Cannes, Venice, and Toronto.

He has received 16 National Film Awards and 17 Kerala State Film Awards. His many honours include the Padma Shri (1984), Padma Vibhushan (2006), the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2004), and the prestigious French title, Legion of Honour, awarded in 1984.

His last feature film was Pinneyum (2016), and he directed a short fiction film titled Sukhantyam in 2019.

Adoor’s return to filmmaking marks an exciting chapter not just in his own storied career, but also in the ongoing legacy of Indian parallel cinema. He is one of the most well-known directors in Indian cinema. Some of his popular works include Swayamvaram, Kodiyettam, Elippathayam, Mukhamukham, Anantharam, Mathilukal,Vidheyan, Katha Purushan, Nizhalkuthu to name a few.

