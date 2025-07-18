Rochak Kohli on Aap Jaisa Koi: There was no pressure to create something trending, that’s the best part

Rochak Kohli, the Chandigarh-born composer who traded law for music and first stole hearts with Pani Da Rang in Vicky Donor (2012) with college mate Ayushmann Khurrana, is back with two new tracks—Jab Tu Sajan and Dhuan Dhuan—for Aap Jaisa Koi.

In this candid chat with Indulge Express, he talks about creating without “viral” pressure, working with Mohit Chauhan (whom he calls “a sufi soul”), growing up on ’90s music, using AI as a tool, holding on to innocence, and what’s coming up next, including Dhadak 2 and indie releases.

As the film Aap Jaisa Koi releases, its songs are getting a lot of praise. How are you taking that in?

I am glad that people are liking these songs, in the film, I have composed two songs – Jab tu sajan and Dhuan Dhuan. The best thing about this project was, I had no pressure of making songs to go viral or trending from the moment it releases, because there are times such pressure comes on us artists to make a tune that can go viral instantly. It was my honest attempt and surprisingly, it started picking up well and that gives a sense of satisfaction. I have also realized that audience like listening to songs that are nice, heartfelt simple yet clutter-breaking and both my songs are coming from that space.

We get to hear the 90’s OG Mohit Chauhan again thanks to the song Jab Tu Sajan. How was your experience of working with him?

We all love Mohit Chauhan, he has the soul of a sufi when he sings, he takes you to the mountain. I would feel lost in the vibe when he would come to the studio for recording, listening to him is like therapy really. I wanted to bring back that 90’s OG and who would have done that better than Mohit Chauhan? We went to him with the song and it was an easy ride as he liked the song.