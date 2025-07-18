Rochak Kohli on Aap Jaisa Koi: There was no pressure to create something trending, that’s the best part

Rochak Kohli, the Chandigarh-born composer who traded law for music and first stole hearts with Pani Da Rang in Vicky Donor (2012) with college mate Ayushmann Khurrana, is back with two new tracks—Jab Tu Sajan and Dhuan Dhuan—for Aap Jaisa Koi.
In this candid chat with Indulge Express, he talks about creating without “viral” pressure, working with Mohit Chauhan (whom he calls “a sufi soul”), growing up on ’90s music, using AI as a tool, holding on to innocence, and what’s coming up next, including Dhadak 2 and indie releases.
As the film Aap Jaisa Koi releases, its songs are getting a lot of praise. How are you taking that in?
I am glad that people are liking these songs, in the film, I have composed two songs – Jab tu sajan and Dhuan Dhuan. The best thing about this project was, I had no pressure of making songs to go viral or trending from the moment it releases, because there are times such pressure comes on us artists to make a tune that can go viral instantly. It was my honest attempt and surprisingly, it started picking up well and that gives a sense of satisfaction. I have also realized that audience like listening to songs that are nice, heartfelt simple yet clutter-breaking and both my songs are coming from that space.
We get to hear the 90’s OG Mohit Chauhan again thanks to the song Jab Tu Sajan. How was your experience of working with him?
We all love Mohit Chauhan, he has the soul of a sufi when he sings, he takes you to the mountain. I would feel lost in the vibe when he would come to the studio for recording, listening to him is like therapy really. I wanted to bring back that 90’s OG and who would have done that better than Mohit Chauhan? We went to him with the song and it was an easy ride as he liked the song.
You being a 90’s kid—what’s changed in today’s music scene?
Yes I have grown up listening to a lot of 90’s music, be it all the superhit songs of A R Rahman, or pop songs of Lucky Ali, Indian Oceans and many more of that time. That was such a lovely time of our music. I think these days, nothing has gone out but a lot of musical elements have added to it. these days at times we go a bit more techno with the sound and then realise aha, that was too much for the tune. Even I made such mistakes and learn while composing a song. But a lot of youngsters are making good music as well and I am surprised by those talents.
Back to Chandigarh—college days with Ayushmann Khurrana. How much of that raw, pure soul stays?
I am trying to maintain innocence, but of course, as you grow old and experience life, it does not remain the same. But as an artist, the song comes from there, an emotional space that is really pure…that’s the innocence I want my song to come from.
Music in the era of AI—fear of replacement?
I do use AI as a tool in my music making and yes the process has of course changed with the advent of AI. It is like an assistant we have handy but I think we will move with it, if human voice is replaced by AI voice. Nobody imagined that we will listen to music on streaming platforms or watch movies on mobile phone but that’s our new normal, which is here to stay.
You studied law and became a musician!
Yes, that’s why these days I go through my contracts by myself, save on the lawyer fee, and guess what, I am singing it and there is no room for negotiation (laugh out loud).
Films vs music videos—what do you enjoy more?
Well, I appeared in music videos because actors are more expensive! (laugh) That’s why I feel it is better to feature myself in the video.
What’s next—and Ayushmann collab?
My next project is Dhadak 2, and also working on another film as a music director, though I cannot disclose much on that, but that apart, a lot of independent music. Yes we have to do something together because fans are waiting for that, hopefully soon.
(By Arundhuti Banerjee)