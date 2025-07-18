Suniel Shetty-Jackie Shroff starrer Hunter 2 to premiere on July 24 in OTT

Suniel said action feels personal in the new season. "Season 2 of Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega digs deeper into Vikram’s past, his pain, and what drives him. What I love most is how personal the action feels this time. It’s not just about guns and chases, it’s about what’s at stake emotionally. And that emotional weight made every scene more intense," he said in a statement.

Jackie Shroff added, “Jumping into Hunter 2 – Tootega Nahi Todega was a wild ride. The world had its own vibe, and then this salesman walks in and turns it all upside down. Playing him was like holding fire in your hands - calm, yet deadly." Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, the new season of this crime thriller also stars Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht.