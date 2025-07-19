Jurassic World: Rebirth becomes India’s second-biggest Hollywood hit of 2025

The film opened to a mammoth ₹49.3 crore over its first weekend alone, setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend for an MPA title in 2025—without the boost of any early sneak previews. It’s the kind of debut that sends studio execs into celebratory overdrive and rivals into panic mode.

Set on an island research facility that longtime fans will recognise from the original Jurassic Park, Rebirth taps into a potent mix of nostalgia, tension, and visual spectacle. The result? An adventure that respects its roots while sprinting full speed into a modern blockbuster format. But what makes Rebirth resonate so deeply, especially with Indian audiences? Part of it is the scale, bigger dinosaurs, bolder stunts, and smooth storytelling. Another part is timing. In a market always hungry for strong theatrical experiences, this film delivers the kind of cinematic chaos and escapism that’s hard to replicate at home.

And of course, Scarlett Johansson brought a fresh, unflinching edge to the franchise. Her chemistry with Jonathan and Mahershala doesn’t just hold the plot together—it elevates it beyond the usual CG-fuelled spectacle. With the film still running in theatres, the numbers are only expected to climb. But even beyond the box office, Jurassic World: Rebirth has done something more valuable—it’s reminded audiences why they fell in love with dinosaurs in the first place. Not just for the thrills, but for the awe, the danger, and that primal sense of wonder.