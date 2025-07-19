Saiyaara roars at box office with INR 19.6 Cr on opening day

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is a romantic musical drama featuring the debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The movie has been making waves in the box office since its release on July 18. This brings a refreshing newness to the Bollywood landscape, with fresh characters adding a compelling new dimension to a genre that’s less explored.

Saiyaara’s Day 1 box office collection fuels excitement and hype around the movie

The story revolves around two passionate lovers who explore their rollercoaster of a romance gliding through the euphoric highs and crushing lows in the relationship. Fighting the obstacles they desperately cling to their bond. The plot, centered on themes of love and memory loss, has especially resonated with audiences, striking an emotional chord through its heartfelt storytelling. Despite its moderate box office collection uptil now, netizens have taken to social media to inquire whether the movie is a recreation of a Korean film A Moment to Remember.

Casting call

Though the film features a cast of debutants, it has received a warm response from audiences. When asked in an interview about casting Aneet for the lead role, the director shared, “I wanted a girl who comes from a Punjabi background — a city girl with middle-class values. It was after four months of searching that I found Aneet.”

The fans were so taken by the film’s title track that some tossed their shirts in the air and broke into spontaneous dancing right in the theatre. Now that’s what you call true fan frenzy and wholehearted support!

Celebrity response

As for the celebrity support, that too was received quite well. Ahaan who is the cousin of actress Ananya Panday has surely charmed the family by his performance. Ananya took to Instagram and celebrated his success. Sharing pictures of the actor she wrote, “A star is born, my Saiyaara (sic).”