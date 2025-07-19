Vijay Deverakonda’s Saamrajya to bring the heat on July 31

Saamrajya may look like an action drama, but it’s pulsing with emotional unrest. An empire falling apart, and a man trying to hold the pieces together before it crushes him. There's grit, but also something raw and deeply personal. The teaser, which dropped to staggering views within hours, gives a taste of the scale with sweeping visuals, tense silences, and a haunting score by Anirudh Ravichander. The voiceovers—Jr NTR for Telugu, Suriya for Tamil, and Ranbir Kapoor for Hindi—add more than just star power.

The production is backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with the Hindi version presented by Adwise Movies and Atul Rajani. AA Films is distributing the Hindi dubbed release across North India. And in a first for an Indian film, the team has used AI to design a companion promo video, visually lush and already making waves in industry circles.

Also starring Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse, Saamrajya is releasing in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. It’s being positioned as one of the big-ticket releases of 2025, but it isn’t just about the explosions. At its heart, it’s about a man who wanted anything but power—and what happens when the throne comes for him anyway.