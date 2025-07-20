Mohit Suri reveals how there’s whitewashing in rom-com films; it seems to be all hunky-dory

In love, there will be pain, says filmmaker Mohit Suri, who aims to explore the deeper, often uncomfortable truths of relationships in his films, including his latest Saiyaara. Mohit, known for movies such as Aashiqui 2, Awarapan, and Malang, said he wants to push back against the idealised portrayal of love that is often seen in mainstream romance dramas.

Mohit Suri on wanting to change the ideals of love through films

“In love, there will be pain. There is a certain whitewashing in a rom-com where everything is hunky-dory. When there is separation in love, it hurts, and if it doesn't hurt, it's not love enough to let the person go. Maybe I put more spotlight on it.

"For me, love is not about dancing in the mountains and flowers. Even though I've done that in some context, like in Humari Adhuri Kahani, but not the dancing part. If love is not real, then it's not felt. I believe in it more than I fantasise about it, and that's why I try to make films about love,” Mohit told PTI in an interview.

Released on Friday, Saiyaara is an intense love story of a young couple, played by Ahaan Panday, who makes his acting debut and Aneet Padda, known for featuring in web series Big Girls Don't Cry and the Kajol-starrer film Salaam Venky.

Recalling the starting point of Saiyaara, Mohit said the idea was sparked by a wave of nostalgia while listening to the song Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein from his debut film Zeher.