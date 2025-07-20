The Blue Mountains come alive in Nilgiris: A Shared Wilderness by Sandesh Kadur, in theatres now!

You’ve had quite a unique journey into filmmaking. Tell us a bit about your background?

I’m from Bengaluru. To be honest, I had a rather uninspiring academic track record — I failed my second PUC and was ‘exiled’ to the other side of the world, which turned out to be the best thing for me. That’s where I discovered filmmaking. I returned to India and made my first documentary on the Western Ghats, titled Mountains of the Monsoon. That eventually became a coffee table book, which was launched by then prime minister Manmohan Singh and president Abdul Kalam. The book later evolved into a documentary for the BBC, also called Mountains of the Monsoon — it followed my search for a mythical cat in the Western Ghats and, in many ways, launched my professional career. Since then, I’ve worked on several major documentaries — Secrets of the King Cobra in Agumbe, Secrets of Wild India (narrated by David Attenborough) and Return of the Clouded Leopard — a project that had me working across the eastern Himalayas for five years. Most recently, we completed Wild Cats of India for National Geographic and three episodes are now available on YouTube. I’ve also contributed to several renowned shows like Planet Earth II and One Planet.

