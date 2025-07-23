Chris Colfer's book The Land of Stories to be adapted into a live-action film for big screen

Glee star Chris Colfer's bestselling children book series Land of Stories is set to be adapted into a live-action film. Hollywood studio Warner Bros has acquired the rights to book series and has roped in filmmaker Phil Johnston to helm the adaptation, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Warner Bros to make Chris Colfer's Land of Stories into a film

The Land of Stories centres around twins Alex and Conner Bailey, who are grieving the loss of their father when they are transported into a magic book where classic fairy tales are brought to life.

The series started with The Wishing Spell which was published in 2012 and followed by five more books.

Chris has also published several prequel titles.

The movie adaptation will be produced by Chris alongside Emma Watts, with Rob Weisbach executively producing.

An actor, screenwriter and producer, as well as the author of 20 books, Chris is best known for his portrayal of the character Kurt Hummel on Glee, which won him a Golden Globe and earned him two Primetime Emmy nominations as well as a Grammy nomination, along with three People’s Choice Awards, a SAG nomination, and two Teen Choice Awards for his work in Glee from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, which ran for six seasons. He also wrote, produced, and starred in the film Struck by Lightning, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival.

Garnering an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature with Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet, which he co-wrote in addition to directing alongside Rich Moore, Phil Johnston is also known for his work on projects like Wreck-It Ralph and Zootopia, among others. Most recently, he co-wrote, directed and produced The Twits, an animated feature starring Margo Martindale, Johnny Vegas, Natalie Portman and Emilia Clarke, which will premiere on Netflix later this year.