Huma Qureshi's police drama Bayaan to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

"It is my attempt to bear witness to a society in transition and to the quiet courage of those who choose to speak. I'm deeply honoured to present my second feature, Bayaan, at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section a platform that has launched the journeys of many filmmakers I admire and cherish," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Huma, known for starring in movies such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur, Monica, O My Darling as well as series Leila and Maharani, said the story of Bayaan felt both "vital and universal" to her.

"Bayaan gave me the opportunity to play the kind of character I've long been drawn to someone within the justice system, yet up against forces much larger than herself. It was an absolute joy to work with a team so passionate and fearless in telling a story that feels both vital and universal," said the actor, who is also an executive producer on the project.