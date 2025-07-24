With Happy Gilmore 2, Adam Sandler is ready to swing again

Happy Gilmore became a cult comedy. 29 years later, Adam Sandler is swinging again Happy Gilmore was born on the range. Happy Gilmore 2, which Netflix will debut on Friday, is arguably the most anticipated streaming release of the summer.

All about the insightful back stories of Happy Gilmore

When Sandler was a kid growing up in New Hampshire, his father was an avid golfer. He'd often take his son along to hit balls at the driving range. But Sandler was uninterested in the sport, and usually got antsy.

“Why don't you bring a friend?” his dad told him. So Sandler took his buddy, Kyle McDonough, a star hockey player who'd later turn professional.

“He never played before but he was cracking the ball so far,” Sandler recalls. “So when I started becoming a comedian and me and (Tim) Herlihy were writing stuff and stand-up and talking about movies, I started thinking about a guy who could hit it really big and had a hockey player mentality.”

Happy Gilmore, released in 1996, was Sander and Herlihy's second movie, following Billy Madison. Sandler was just exiting Saturday Night Live. Herlihy was Sandler's roommate at New York University and became a lawyer before Sandler got him to stick to writing comedy. (You might remember the Herlihy Boy sketch.)

“We had just done our first movie, Billy Madison, and we put every idea we ever had for a movie in that movie,” says Herlihy. “So when they said we could do another movie, it was like, What are we going to do this movie about?'”