Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s film, Dear Maa sets the tone for motherhood in the context of modern times
What happens when your adopted child, accidentally or intentionally, connects with their biological parents? Does all hell break loose? Does it undo the love that existed between you and the child or does it cement your bond even further? Who matters more in the child’s life, the adoptive parent or the biological one? And should a child ever be put in a position where they’re forced to choose? What defines the perfect mother — and what, really, is motherhood? Should women always be expected to prioritise motherhood over a promising career?
Filmmaker Anirudhha Roy Chowdhury’s latest film, Dear Maa, deals with all these modern dilemmas and more. This film, starring Jaya Ahsan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Saswata Chatterjee in primary roles, takes the audience through a slice of an urban, career-chasing young couple who attempt to balance parenthood and professional demands. Aniruddha has a chat with us on the same.
Dear Maa is a poignant tale of identity, parenthood and letting go
What took you nearly 10 years to make a Bengali film again?
I am very slow about everything in life. To start making a film, I have to fall in love with the story, the script, and then slowly, marinate the script in my body, mind, and soul, which takes a lot of time. I speak to actors, we start conversing, it’s like making a baby together with love and consent. To make a good film, the whole team needs to fall in love with it, and that takes time. I had several sessions with my script writer, and it took two years and 23 drafts to come up with the final story of Dear Maa.
How different is Dear Maa from other films on motherhood?
Beyond the mother-daughter story, Dear Maa can also be a story of lovers. It’s a story of letting go and holding on, which happens in all relationships. The film is about discovering life, human complexities, and layered relationships. The screenplay may revolve around a mother and a daughter, but there are so many elements in the film that the audience can identify with and relate to.
Was Jaya Ahsan your first choice?
The face that flashes in your mind’s eye while writing the script is crucial. In the case of Dear Maa, it was Jaya’s from the very beginning. I am in love with Jaya’s performance, her integrity towards the craft, and the way she stays with the film. She is so dedicated and gives so much time to a project. I want to work with her again.
You also worked with Saswata Chatterjee and Chandan Roy Sanyal for the first time…
I wanted to work with Saswata Chatterjee for the longest time now. He is playing a police officer here, who has many layers. I needed a very good actor to bring out the nuances, and Saswata was the perfect fit for that. Chandan is a friend, and for this role, I needed someone bohemian, unpredictable, honest, and with an urge on his face.
What are your other upcoming projects?
There are two web shows, two Bengali film scripts, and one Hindi film that I plan to make.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.