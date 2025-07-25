Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s film, Dear Maa sets the tone for motherhood in the context of modern times

What happens when your adopted child, accidentally or intentionally, connects with their biological parents? Does all hell break loose? Does it undo the love that existed between you and the child or does it cement your bond even further? Who matters more in the child’s life, the adoptive parent or the biological one? And should a child ever be put in a position where they’re forced to choose? What defines the perfect mother — and what, really, is motherhood? Should women always be expected to prioritise motherhood over a promising career?

Filmmaker Anirudhha Roy Chowdhury’s latest film, Dear Maa, deals with all these modern dilemmas and more. This film, starring Jaya Ahsan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Saswata Chatterjee in primary roles, takes the audience through a slice of an urban, career-chasing young couple who attempt to balance parenthood and professional demands. Aniruddha has a chat with us on the same.

Dear Maa is a poignant tale of identity, parenthood and letting go