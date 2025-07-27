Anthony and Joe Russo directed the mid-credit scene of Fantastic Four: First Steps

Director Matt Shakman confirmed the mid-credits scene of Fantastic Four: First Steps was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, not by him. The scene was shot during the production of Avengers: Doomsday, set to release next year (2026).

The post-credit scene, shot by Anthony and Joe Russo, introduces Doctor Doom as the MCU's newest major villain

There's speculation Robert Downey Jr. might be behind the mask of Doctor Doom, but Matt refused to confirm or deny it. The scene is set four years after the Fantastic Four defeated Galactus.

In the mid-credits scene, Sue Storm reads a children's story to her son Franklin in the Baxter Building.

Their AI H.E.R.B.I.E. suggests Darwin’s Origin of Species as a book. Doctor Doom appears kneeling before Franklin, mask in hand, hinting at a major upcoming threat.

Matt said Doom’s full introduction was saved for post-credits to let audiences first connect with the core four characters.

The Russo Brothers also directed the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts which makes them instrumental in stitching together Marvel’s multiversal Phase Six. Their return behind the camera is significant for key MCU threads. Many believe they'll direct Avengers: Secret Wars entirely.