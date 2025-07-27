The Sandman Season 2 ending and post-credits scene explained

In The Sandman Season 2 finale, Dream dies by choice and is reborn as Daniel, setting the stage for a new era of the Endless. Dream (Morpheus) kills his son Orpheus, triggering punishment from the Kindly Ones as killing family members is strictly forbidden among the Endless.

The The Sandman Season 2 finale centres around Morpheus’ funeral

Dream welcomes death after fulfilling his duty to protect his kingdom and subjects. Before his death, Dream selects Daniel, a mortal newborn, to succeed him as the next Dream. After Dream dies, Daniel is transformed into an adult and assumes the mantle of Dream.

Daniel’s part-human nature implies he may connect more successfully with the other Endless than Morpheus did.

Jacob Anderson, known from Interview with the Vampire, plays adult Daniel.

Anderson was chosen for his emotional range, intelligence, and love of the original Sandman comics.

Showrunner Allan Heinberg called the casting choice "pure magic."

A standalone bonus episode drops July 31, 2025.

It centers on Death (played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and adapts “Death: The High Cost of Living” from the comics.

The adaptation modernizes the story: characters are now in their 30s, and themes are updated (e.g., climate crisis replaces teen suicide as the central issue).