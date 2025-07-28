Nintendo officially confirms Mario and Princess Peach's relationship status

Nintendo officially stated that Mario and Princess Peach are “good friends" on the Nintendo Today app. This is the first official confirmation of their relationship status in over 40 years of Mario franchise history.

Fans reacted strongly to the Nintendo news about Maria and Princess Peach

“Princess Peach and Mario are good friends and help each other out whenever they can,” they confirmed.

The revelation contradicts long-standing fan assumptions that Mario and Peach were romantically involved. The internet reacted strongly, with users on X and Bluesky expressing confusion and disappointment.

Many compared Mario and Peach’s relationship to Link and Zelda, who also aren’t officially a couple in Tears of the Kingdom, despite cohabiting.

The post was initially highlighted by Brad Norton (Dexerto) and @KirPinkFury on Twitter. Some think Nintendo is deliberately keeping romantic tension unresolved to maintain audience interest.

"To me it's clear they had a relationship, like seriously to the point where Pauline is no longer considered Mario's Girlfriend due to Peach being Mario's main girl & interest," said one.