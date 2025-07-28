Saiyaara title track first-ever Bollywood song to top Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart

The title song from Mohit Suri’s latest film Saiyaara has broken records to become the first-ever Bollywood song to reach number one on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart. The romance drama starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is not just a box office hit but also a reflection of the strength of music and a dream that went beyond the screen.

Bollywood’s Saiyaara makes history on Spotify Global Chart

The song’s meteoric ascent closely mirrors its on-screen story. In the film, Krish, the character played by Ahaan Panday, fervently wishes that his song would help him find his love, Vaani (Aneet Padda), who is suffering from early-onset Alzheimer’s. Vaani herself is the one who sets the song in motion, telling Krish to compose something so unforgettable that it would locate her anywhere.

Written by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami and performed by indie singer Faheem Abdullah, Saiyaara is now a Gen Z hit. It topped international giants like Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK to sit on the no. 1 position. Composer Tanishk Bagchi shared his joy over Instagram with the words, “Indian music isn’t rising. It’s already flying. Saiyaara is the proof.”