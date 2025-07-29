Eddie Murphy to start recording for Donkey spinoff series from September 2025

Eddie Murphy will also be starring in a Donkey spinoff film, for which he will begin recording for the spinoff this September. The standalone film will be released three years from now. This Donkey-centric film is said to focus on his “dragon wife” and their six adorable “Dronkey” kids.
In an interview, Eddie explained how our favourite yappy Donkey would have his "own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys."
The film will delve deeper into Donkey’s chaotic domestic life, building on his relationship with Dragon Elizabeth the Dragoness who was first seen in Shrek as a fire-breathing villain.
The teaser of Shrek 5 was released earlier this year. It showed Shrek and Donkey in front of the magic mirror, but as they swipe on the mirror, Snapchat filter-esque versions of Shrek appear.
It's him pouting in one filter, doing a sleazy dance in another and then morphs into a shredded version of him that shocks both Donkey and the ogre himself.
Felicia, now much more grown, appear on screen to say, "Ew, dad." She is voiced by Zendaya, who has voiced several animated characters such as Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy and Fern in Pixie Hollow Games.
Directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, Shrek 5 brings back our favourite trio: Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy as Shrek, Fiona and Donkey.
The film is set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2026.
The popular Shrek franchise is composed of Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek the Third and then Shrek Forever After. Collectively, they have grossed over $3.5 billion worldwide, so fans are definitely excited for this new one.