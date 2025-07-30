New pictures from Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie set leaked

The set of Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently under construction, but a leaked image from the set shows a torn wanted poster that features Smart Hulk, aka Dr Robert Bruce Banner.

The details reveal that New York might be the city the plot revolves around, even though shooting will be in Glasgow. Filming starts August 1 2025.

Glasgow’s Bothwell Street will do the job as Lexington Avenue in Spider-Man’s native New York City, where a skyscraper is under construction.

"Now we’re really gonna lean into that old school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. We are gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we are putting together,” Tom Holland said in another interview.

He said getting back in the Spider Man role is like "hanging out with an old friend."

This is not the first time new details got leaked. Only last month, Brett Pawlak, the Director of Photography for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, accidentally leaked the mood board he created for the movie.