Nicole Kidman reportedly in talks to star as the villain in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Several sources now report that Marvel Studios is aiming to cast a female villain for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The studio is reportedly seeking an A-lister between 30 and 50 years old for the role of the villain in the 4th instalment of the MCU franchise.
And reports suggest that Nicole Kidman is in in talks to star in the antagonist role. It's unclear whether she's in talks at this stage, but given her history with comic book movies, fans assume she'd be happy starring in an MCU movie. Kidman has starred in the 2018 DCEU film Aquaman and the 2023 sequel Aquaman 2, as Atlanna, Aquaman's mother.
Spider-Man traditionally has had few female enemies, but Marvel might choose to gender-swap a classic villain from the comic books.
The Oscar-winning actress boasts an impressive filmography, with roles in Practical Magic, Moulin Rouge!, Paddington, The Perfect Couple, and Babygirl. With Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk rumored to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, there’s also the possibility that Kidman could portray a villain from elsewhere in the MCU.
In 2018, Kidman shared what attracted her to a project like Aquaman: “I knew [director] James Wan was going to do something really interesting and really fun and I’ve wanted to work with him since he started out in Australia in low-budget horror, and I’ve followed his career.”
Nicole further added, "I do this with directors," she added. "I follow certain directors. So I’ve been following James. And then he showed me some of the drawings [he was] doing, and he said, 'See this is why you have to be in the movie, because I’ve drawn her to look like you.'"
The title Spider-Man: Brand New Day draws from a divisive chapter in the comics, which rebooted Peter Parker’s status quo by erasing his past with Mary Jane Watson and re-establishing his secret identity. During this period, he encountered a wave of new and formidable enemies, alongside a new supporting cast that included the return of Harry Osborn.
Notable new characters introduced during this arc, such as Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper, are among the most plausible candidates for adaptation.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is at the helm of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, working from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, with Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas also confirmed as part of the cast.