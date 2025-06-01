Nicole Kidman reportedly in talks to star as the villain in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Nicole further added, "I do this with directors," she added. "I follow certain directors. So I’ve been following James. And then he showed me some of the drawings [he was] doing, and he said, 'See this is why you have to be in the movie, because I’ve drawn her to look like you.'"

The title Spider-Man: Brand New Day draws from a divisive chapter in the comics, which rebooted Peter Parker’s status quo by erasing his past with Mary Jane Watson and re-establishing his secret identity. During this period, he encountered a wave of new and formidable enemies, alongside a new supporting cast that included the return of Harry Osborn.

Notable new characters introduced during this arc, such as Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper, are among the most plausible candidates for adaptation.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is at the helm of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, working from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, with Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas also confirmed as part of the cast.